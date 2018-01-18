Facebook selfie showing murder weapon leads to killer: Reports

TORONTO: A selfie posted on Facebook showing Cheyanne Antoine, 21, wearing a black belt eventually led to her being convicted for killing Brittney Gargol, reported the BBC.

Antoine pleaded guilty on Monday (Jan 15) to killing Gargol two years ago in the Canadian city of Saskatoon.

Gargol was strangled to death and she was found "unresponsive" by the side of a road, said CBC News. Antoine's belt was found near her body.

Just hours before the incident took place, a selfie was posted on Facebook showing both Antoine and Gargol together. A small detail in the photo also showed the belt that was found near Gargol's body.

Antoine was then identified as a suspect.

As part of her plea, Antoine took responsibility for Gargol's death, but said she did not remember killing her.

She added that Gargol had been her best friend and that they had been out drinking the night of the incident. They got into an argument that same night.

Antoine is also said to have then led the police on a wild goose chase by posting on Facebook asking where Gargol was, said CBC News.



She then told the police that the pair had gone to several bars, but security footage showed that neither of them were at Colonial Pub and Grill, a bar that Antoine claimed they had gone to.



However, Antoine is said to have shown up at a friend's house on the night of the murder and confessed to killing Gargol, said CBC News.

Antoine was sentenced to seven years in jail for manslaughter.



She later apologised in a statement through her lawyer, said the BBC.

"I will never forgive myself. Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry ... It shouldn't have ever happened."



Members of Gargol's family also came forward with offer their statements, reported CBC News.

"Most days we can't stop thinking about Brittney what happened that night; what she must have felt fighting for her life," said Gargol's aunt.

