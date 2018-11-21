Facebook sued by Russian firm linked to woman charged by US special counsel

World

Facebook sued by Russian firm linked to woman charged by US special counsel

A Russia-based news company whose accountant was indicted by the U.S. special counsel investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election sued Facebook Inc in a federal court on Tuesday, claiming that its Facebook page was improperly removed.

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity,
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: A Russia-based news company whose accountant was indicted by the U.S. special counsel investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election sued Facebook Inc in a federal court on Tuesday, claiming that its Facebook page was improperly removed.

The Federal Agency of News LLC and its sole shareholder, Evgeniy Aubarev, filed the lawsuit against Facebook in the federal court in the Northern District of California, seeking damages and an injunction to prevent Facebook from blocking its account.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark