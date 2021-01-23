Facebook users across the world automatically logged out from their accounts

SINGAPORE: Facebook users across the world were automatically logged out from their accounts on Saturday (Jan 23).

The question "Why did Facebook log me out?" ricocheted on various social media platforms as Facebook users sought to find the cause of the issue.

Many took to Twitter to express their frustration and confusion.

Why did Facebook log me out of nowhere 😳 ? — courtney barlow (@courtneyy_thoe) January 23, 2021

I think I to was logged out of my Facebook account on my phone but not my desktop? So Facebook account is still active I think? Anyone know what’s going on? — Jose Ledesma (@HBICrunway) January 23, 2021

Everyone’s asking on twitter if Facebook logged them out too 😂 — Jaegerbomb (@tharani5193) January 23, 2021

Some users complained of being automatically logged out and being asked to re-enter their passwords. Others said they were unable to reset their passwords.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed a sharp increase in reported issues at about 10.30am. More than 4,800 reports were logged around 11.20am.

Many Facebook users reported issues with their accounts and apps on Jan 23, 2021. (Image: Downdetector.com)

Facebook said at about 2.30pm on Twitter that it was aware of the issue.

"We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to login again to access their Facebook accounts," it said.

"We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience."