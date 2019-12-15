Facing climate emergency, UN summit staggers on

MADRID: A UN climate summit in Madrid was on life support Saturday (Dec 14) after marathon negotiations between countries left them more divided than ever over on how to fight global warming and pay for its ravages.

Diplomats from rich nations, emerging giants and the world's poorest countries - each for their own reasons - found fault with a draft agreement put forward by host Chile in a botched attempt to strike common ground.

Faced with fire-alarm warnings from science, deadly extreme weather made worse by climate change, and weekly strikes by millions of young people, negotiations in Madrid were under pressure to send a clear signal that governments were willing to double down in tackling the crisis.

But the 12-day talks, more than 24 hours after their scheduled end, had retreated even further from this goal on Saturday.

Simon Stiell, Grenada envoy, told AFP that the lack of ambition in the initial agreement text was "crazy".

"It isn't reflective of the kids who are demonstrating on the streets the world over, communities being washed away by rising sea levels," he said late Saturday.

"We wanted provisions that were in the Paris agreement to remain and what we see at every COP it just seems to be another opportunity to erode those."

UNPRECEDENTED DISCONNECT

Veteran observers of UN climate talks were stunned by the state of play nearly 24 hours after the negotiations had been due to close.

"I have never seen such a disconnect between what the science requires and the people of the world demand, versus what the climate negotiations are delivering," Alden Meyer, strategy and policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told AFP.

Alexandria Villasenor, a 14-year-old climate activist, said she was "disappointed" in the lack of action at COP 25.

"The difference between the youth on the streets and the negotiations is that the youth on the streets are acting with urgency," she told AFP.

"COP 25 has failed us and it's another year of failure."

An activist from international climate action group Extinction Rebellion dumped manure outside the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 at the 'IFEMA - Feria de Madrid' exhibition centre, in Madrid, on Dec 14, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Oscar Del Pozo)

Under the Paris accord, countries agreed in 2015 to work to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius through a series of voluntary action pledges that step up over time.

The push for a strengthening of voluntary carbon cutting plans is led by small-island and least-developed states, along with the European Union.

Ministers from this "high ambition coalition" have called out countries they see as blocking a consensus call for all countries to step up, notably the United States, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

China and India, the world's No 1 and No. 4 carbon emitters, have made it clear they see no need to improve on their current emissions reduction plans, which run to 2030.

These emerging giants have chosen instead to emphasise the historical responsibility of rich nations to lead the way and provide financing to poor countries.

Observers told AFP Saturday evening that a possible landing ground had emerged in which China agreed to yield a little over language surrounding ambition in return for a clear reiteration of historic polluters' obligation to do more.

The COP 25 summit was also meant to finalise a chapter on carbon markets in the Paris rulebook, which goes into effect next year.

Some nations, notably Brazil and Australia, want to count carbon credits accumulated under a previous climate deal as part of their commitments under the Paris goals, further stymying progress.

'PEOPLE MUST RISE UP'

The United States, which is leaving the landmark Paris climate deal next year, was accused of acting as a spoiler on a number of issues vital to climate-vulnerable nations.

This included so-called "loss and damage" funding to help disaster-hit countries repair and rebuild.



"The US has not come here in good faith," said Harjeet Singh, climate lead with charity ActionAid.

"They continue to block the world's efforts to help people whose lives have been turned upside down by climate change."

Even if nations in Madrid snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and agree to implement their pledges, Earth is on course to warm more than 3 degree Celsius by 2100.

"If there was one time in the history when I would say governments f***ed up, I would say today in Madrid, governments f***ed up," said Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift Africa.

"People across the world must rise to save the planet."