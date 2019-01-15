Family of ex-US marine held by Russia to seek access in Moscow - Ifax

Relatives of former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russia on suspicion of spying, will visit Moscow next week and request to see him, Interfax news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Tuesday.

MOSCOW: Relatives of former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russia on suspicion of spying, will visit Moscow next week and request to see him, Interfax news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Tuesday.

Whelan, a former U.S. marine who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service on Dec. 28. His family have said he is innocent and that he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

