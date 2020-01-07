Fatal stampede in Iran at funeral for a slain commander, burial postponed

DUBAI: A stampede at the funeral for a top Iranian general killed 32 people and injured 190 on Tuesday (Jan 7) in the southeastern city of Kerman, state television reported.

"Unfortunately because of overcrowding 32 of our citizens lost their lives in the procession ... and 190 were injured," the head of the country's emergency services, Pirhossein Koolivand, told the channel.

The injured were immediately transferred to hospital, he added.

The ISNA news agency reported that the burial was subsequently postponed, though it did not say how long the delay would last.

AFP correspondents in Kerman said the streets of the southeastern city were packed with mourners for the funeral of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown.

People were seen taking refuge on hillsides around the city on state television.



Soleimani, widely seen as the second most powerful figure in the country, was killed leaving Baghdad airport last week.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the prayers at his funeral in Tehran, where hundreds of thousands of mourners chanted "Death to America!".

Iran has vowed"severe revenge" in response to Soleimani's death, prompting fears around the world of further regional conflict.



In response, US President Donald Trump threatened yet more "major retaliation" if Tehran hits back, including strikes on Iranian cultural sites.