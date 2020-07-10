Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of COVID-19

World

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of COVID-19

Senate HELP Committee Hearing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19): update on Progress Toward Safe
FILE PHOTO: Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

NEW YORK: The new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree, the United States' top infectious disease official said on Friday (Jul 10), one day after the World Health Organization changed its guidance on the ways the virus spreads.

"Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of aerosol," Anthony Fauci, the head of the United States' National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said by video during a panel session at a COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark