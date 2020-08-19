Fauci says virtual classrooms better in parts of country hard hit by COVID-19

REUTERS: Easing in with virtual classrooms would be better in parts of the country that have a coronavirus infection positivity rate of more than 10 per cent, Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, said on Tuesday (Aug 18).

Fauci said that the default position should be to try and reopen schools for the psychological health of children, but added that a unilateral approach to reopening schools could not be taken.

"To make a statement on one side vs the other and take the country as a whole won't work - we're so heterogeneous with the infections," Fauci said in a virtual conference hosted by health information website Healthline.

Some US schools have closed almost as quickly as they welcomed back students as the nation tries to reopen while the level of new cases per day remains high in many states.

The US has more than 5 million cases of confirmed coronavirus infections, the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally.



