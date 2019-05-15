FDA advisory panel votes against Daiichi Sankyo's cancer treatment

REUTERS: Independent experts on an FDA advisory panel on Tuesday voted against Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd's treatment for adults with a type of acute myeloid leukemia.

The panel assessed data presented by the Japanese company on the treatment, quizartinib, and concluded that the benefits the drug offered patients did not outweigh safety risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a final decision on the drug's approval by August. The agency is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels, but usually does so.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)