FDA approves AbbVie's new rheumatoid arthritis drug

World

FDA approves AbbVie's new rheumatoid arthritis drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved AbbVie Inc's new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, a win for the drugmaker seeking to widen its portfolio as its blockbuster flagship therapy Humira faces competition.

A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stoc
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved AbbVie Inc's new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, a win for the drugmaker seeking to widen its portfolio as its blockbuster flagship therapy Humira faces competition.

The drug, Rinvoq, also called upadacitinib, was approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis, according to a notice from the FDA.(http://bit.ly/2KFUa5H)

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark