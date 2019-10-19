FDA approves Alexion's Ultomiris for another rare blood disease

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc's treatment for a second rare blood disorder, the company said.

The treatment, Ultomiris, has already been approved in the United States, Japan and the European Union to treat adults with blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Friday's approval allows its use in treating atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a condition that causes abnormal blood clots to form in small blood vessels in the kidneys, which could result in kidney failure.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)