FDA approves Amgen's biosimilar to J&J's rheumatoid arthritis drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Amgen Inc's biosimilar copy of Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade, according to the regulator's website.

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Amgen Inc's biosimilar copy of Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade, according to the regulator's website.

The biosimilar, Avsola, has the same chemical components, dosage form and strength as Remicade and would treat a range of autoimmune disorders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)