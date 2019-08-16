FDA approves Celgene's bone marrow cancer treatment

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Celgene Corp's treatment, Inrebic, for certain forms of bone marrow cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co announced its plans to buy Celgene in a cash-and-stock deal in early January to bring together the companies that specialize in oncology and cardiovascular drugs in the largest pharmaceutical industry merger ever.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)