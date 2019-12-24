FDA approves first generic of Bristol-Myers, Pfizer's blood thinner Eliquis

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved the first generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc's blood thinner Eliquis.

The approval was granted to Micro Labs Ltd and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, the agency said. (https://reut.rs/2PRJPpE)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales of Eliquis, which Bristol-Myers co-developed with Pfizer, rose 22per cent to US$1.93 billion and made up about 30per cent of the Bristol-Myers' total revenues in the latest reported quarter.

Eliquis is an approved treatment to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with irregular heartbeat or atrial fibrillation.

The drug is also used to prevent blood clots in veins located deep in the body and in lungs.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement