FDA approves multiple sclerosis drug from Biogen and Alkermes

REUTERS: Biogen Inc and partner Alkermes Plc said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved their oral drug to treat multiple sclerosis.

The drug, Vumerity, was approved to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, a disabling autoimmune disease that damages the central nervous system and can lead to fatigue, pain, vision loss and impaired coordination and motor skills.

Biogen, which also sells multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera, said it would make the drug available in the United States in the near future.

Earlier this month, Alkermes disclosed that the drug had received tentative approval.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)