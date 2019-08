FDA approves Nabriva's antibiotic for pneumonia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Nabriva Therapeutics Plc's antibiotic Xenleta for treating patients with community-acquired pneumonia.

The drug, also called lefamulin, works by interfering with the ability of bacteria to replicate and has been approved in both injectable and oral forms.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)