FDA approves Vertex Pharma's combo treatment for cystic fibrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's combination treatment for a rare condition called cystic fibrosis, the agency said on Monday.

The treatment, Trikafta, is a combination of three drugs that target a defective protein responsible for the life-threatening disease that builds up thick mucus in body parts such as the lungs and digestive tract. (https://bit.ly/2MxqCrJ)

