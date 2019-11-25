FDA declines to approve Adamis Pharma's Zimhi to treat opioid overdose

REUTERS: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Monday its opioid overdose treatment was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a letter to the company, the FDA raised questions about the treatment's chemistry and manufacturing but not about its safety or effectiveness, Adamis said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drug Zimhi is a naloxone pre-filled single dose syringe used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)