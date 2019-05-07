FDA grants Jacobus Pharma approval for rare disease drug

REUTERS: Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co Inc on Monday won U.S. approval for the first drug to treat children with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

The drug, Ruzurgi, was approved for use in patients aged between 6 and 17, the FDA said https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approves-first-treatment-for-children-with-lambert-eaton-myasthenic-syndrome-a-rare-autoimmune-disorder-300844693.html.

Advertisement

Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, which affects about three people per million worldwide, affects the connection between nerves and muscles, disrupting the ability of nerve cells to send signals to muscle cells.

The treatment currently available has been approved only for adults.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)