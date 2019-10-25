FDA investigating whether Zantac causes carcinogens to form in patients’ bodies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether the popular heartburn drug Zantac causes carcinogens to form in the bodies of patients in an effort to fully understand the risks posed by the already recalled drug, the agency's spokesman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Zantac heartburn pills are seen in this picture illustration
FILE PHOTO: Zantac heartburn pills are seen in this picture illustration taken October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

The issue of whether ranitidine, commonly known as Zantac, causes levels of the probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) to rise in patients' bodies has been raised previously by Valisure, an online pharmacy that originally flagged the potential contamination of ranitidine to the FDA.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

