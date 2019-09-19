FDA panel recommends GSK's over-the-counter nicotine oral spray

An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their nicotine addiction.

REUTERS: An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their nicotine addiction.

The panel voted 9-6 in favor of the therapy saying that its benefits outweighed its risks as a smoking cessation aid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each spray delivers one milligram of nicotine and is meant to be used when the customer gets an urge to smoke, within the recommended limits of 4 sprays per hour and a maximum of 64 sprays per day.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)