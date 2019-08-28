FDA says widening probe on generic drug impurities

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, Nov 4, 2009. (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo)
WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drugs Administration said on Wednesday (Aug 28) it was expanding its investigation into impurities in US generic drugs beyond a class of hypertension drugs known as angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs).

The regulator, however, did not say which types of drugs specifically it would be testing, but said it was testing samples of other drugs with similar manufacturing processes.

Since last summer, the FDA has been conducting a major investigation to address the presence of certain impurities in ARBs such as valsartan. Some generic versions of ARBs such as valsartan and irbesartan have been recalled.

