FDA unveils new guidelines for e-cigarette makers

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday carved out new recommendations for makers of e-cigarettes, or vapes, including guidelines on how to address public health issues while designing their products.

Currently, there are no authorized e-cigarettes on the U.S. market.

The FDA, which has recently clamped down on e-cigarettes following a surge in their use among teenagers, said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190611:nPn8c9vC0a the new guidelines cover issues like accidental nicotine exposure and battery safety.

