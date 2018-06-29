Female passenger dies on Qantas flight from Singapore to Sydney: Reports

ADELAIDE: An Australian woman died on board a Qantas flight from Singapore to Sydney on Friday (Jun 29), according to reports in Australia.

The early morning QF2 flight from London to Sydney via Singapore was forced to land in Adelaide at 3.50am (2.50am, Singapore time) because of the incident.

According to news.com.au, a cabin announcement was broadcast asking for doctors on board to come forward. Two passengers with medical training rendered their assistance together with cabin crew.

A Qantas spokeswoman said that despite the medical assistance provided, nothing could be done to save the passenger.

"Our crew did everything they could, including helping perform CPR with a doctor who was on board, but unfortunately the passenger has passed away," the spokeswoman told news.com.au.

The flight's captained announced that the flight would be diverted to Adelaide an hour after the call for doctors.

When the flight landed in Adelaide, police came on board but the patient was not rushed off the plane immediately, news.com.au reported.

The other passengers on the flight did not leave the plane when it landed in Adelaide. The flight departed for Sydney at 6am (4.30am, Singapore time).

The South Australia Police said that the death "is not being treated as suspicious", according to news.com.au, adding that it would prepare a report for the coroner.