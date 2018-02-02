Fiery helicopter crash in Canada's Quebec province kills three

TORONTO: Three unidentified people were killed when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in a snowy field near Drummondville in Canada's Quebec province late on Thursday.

Canadian investigators were on site Friday morning, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, said Transportation Safety Board regional manager Jean-Marc Ledoux.

Quebec provincial police spokesman Hugo Fournier said one man and two women were killed in the crash, but declined to identify them.

