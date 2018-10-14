Fifteen killed as truck carrying migrants crashes in Turkey - Anadolu

ISTANBUL: Fifteen people, including children, were killed when a truck carrying migrants crashed in the western Turkish province of Izmir, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday.

Ambulances were sent to the area after the truck veered off the road while travelling from Aydin to Izmir and toppled over, Anadolu said. There were no further details on the identity of the migrants.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Potter)