Fifth body found under collapsed buildings in French city of Marseille

PARIS: The body of a fifth victim has been found in the rubble of two dilapidated buildings that collapsed this week in the French city of Marseille, the fire brigade said on Wednesday (Nov 7).

The buildings collapsed on Monday morning, and emergency services have been combing through the rubble.

Authorities said they were looking into what caused the collapse of the buildings, described by residents of the area as dilapidated and in need of repair.

