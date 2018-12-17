Fifth Strasbourg attack victim dies

People light candles in tribute to the victims of the shooting in Strasbourg
People cry as they light candles in tribute to the victims of the shooting in Strasbourg, France. (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)
STRASBOURG, France: A fifth victim wounded during an attack at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg died on Sunday (Dec 16), authorities and relatives said.

The prosecutor's office confirmed on Sunday that a Polish national had died after being injured by Cherif Chekatt in Tuesday's rampage.

"My brother Barto Pedro Orent-Niedzielski has just passed away. He thanks you for the love and strength you have given him," the brother of the 36-year-old victim from the Polish city of Katowice wrote on Facebook.

Chekatt, 29, attacked Christmas market shoppers armed with a gun and a knife, before being killed by police two days later.

Orent-Niedzielski and his Italian friend Antonio Megalizzi had tried to stop Chekatt from entering a bar during Tuesday's assault, a close friend told AFP.

Megalizzi, 28, died from his injuries on Friday.

Nicknamed "Bartek", Orent-Niedzielski had lived in Strasbourg for 20 years, according to his friend.

Eleven people were also injured in the bloodbath, with several still in a critical condition.

