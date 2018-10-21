Fifty-five people killed in violence in northern Nigerian state of Kaduna - police

KADUNA, Nigeria: Communal violence in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna over the last few days has killed 55 people, the local police commissioner said on Sunday.

Ahmad Abdur-Rahman said the clashes between two communities in the Kasuwan Magani area of southern Kaduna had led to 22 arrests. President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the violence in a statement issued late on Saturday.

(Reporting by Garba Muhammad and Felix Onuah in Abuja Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)