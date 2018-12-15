Fighting breaks out in Yemen's Hodeidah after truce deal - residents

ADEN: Fighting broke out on the outskirts of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah on Friday, residents said, a day after a ceasefire agreement was reached by the warring parties.

One resident told Reuters he could hear the sound of missiles and automatic gunfire in the direction of the eastern 7th July suburb of the Houthi-held city, on whose outskirts Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have massed.

The Iranian-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed government had agreed at the end of U.N.-sponsored peace talks to cease fighting in the Red Sea city ahead of a withdrawal of armed forces.

(Reporting by Mohammmed Ghobari in Aden; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by John Stonestreet)