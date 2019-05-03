Fighting rages overnight in Libyan capital

TRIPOLI: Heavy fighting raged through the night in the battle for the Libyan capital Tripoli, with neither side able to secure gains on the frontlines as an offensive by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar entered its fifth week.

Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), which is allied to a parallel administration based in Benghazi, has in the past week brought up more troops and heavy guns to the frontline.

But it has been unable to breach the defences in the city's southern suburbs of forces loyal to the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

Heavy fighting raged from Thursday (May 2) afternoon until Friday early morning in the area of the former international airport but the frontline has again little changed, residents said.

The LNA moved up on one part of the front earlier this week but was repelled by the Tripoli forces, who had built barriers, including shipping containers, on southern roads where tanks and artillery guns are located.

Libyan volunteers fix weapons belonging to the members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces at a workshop in Misrata, Libya. (Photo: Reuters/Ayman al-Sahili)

The Tripoli forces have regained some ground but analysts say the threat of the LNA will persist as long as it keep its forward base in Gharyan, a town 80km south of Tripoli.

The town is difficult to take because it lies in the mountains that rise from the coastal plain where Tripoli is located.

The LNA has been sending troops and material to Gharayn by road from Haftar's power base in Bneghazi, the main eastern city, or via the central air base in Jufrah, military sources say.

