Finland knife attacker was fully aware of his actions - psychiatric assessment

HELSINKI: A Moroccan man charged with two murders and eight attempted murders "with terrorist intent" was criminally responsible for his knife attacks in Finland last August, a psychiatric assessment showed on Thursday.

The trial of Abderrahman Bouanane, who was 22 at the time at the attacks, is due to begin in the city of Turku later this month. The state prosecutor has demanded a life sentence for him if the court rules he was fully aware of his actions.

Bouanane has admitted the attacks but has denied that his motive was terrorism. The police have concluded that he was a "lone wolf" who saw himself as a soldier for the Islamic State militant group. ISIS did not take responsibility for the act.

Bouanane arrived in Finland in 2016, lived in a reception centre in Turku and had been denied asylum.

It is the Nordic country's first terrorism-related attack. A life sentence in Finland means at least 12 years in prison.

