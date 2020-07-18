'Major fire' hits cathedral in French city of Nantes; blaze contained

PARIS: A blaze that broke inside the gothic cathedral in the French city of Nantes on Saturday (Jul 18) has been contained, emergency officials said, adding that the damage was not comparable to last year's fire at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. It's platform is very unstable and could collapse," regional fire chief General Laurent Ferlay told a press briefing in front of Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, firemen were battling a fire that broke out on Saturday morning inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, the local fire service said on Twitter.

"The fire is not under control, it is advancing. It is a major fire," the emergency operations centrehad said about the fire there.

It added that crews were alerted just before 8am (0600 GMT) and that 60 firefighters had been dispatched.



Advertisement

Advertisement

TV images showed smoke coming out of the 15th century structure. The blaze comes just over a year after a major fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which destroyed its main spire.



Cecile Renaud, who works in a bakery facing the cathedral and alerted the fire services early on Saturday, told BFM TV she had seen huge flames inside the building.

"It was a huge shock. It's extremely sad."

It is not the first time the cathedral has caught fire. It was partly destroyed during World War II in 1944 after Allied bombings. In 1972 a fire completely ravaged its roof. It was finally rebuilt 13 years later.