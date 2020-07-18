'Major fire' hits cathedral in French city of Nantes

PARIS: Firemen were battling a fire that broke out early on Saturday (Jul 18) morning inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, the local fire service said on Twitter.

"The fire is not under control, it is advancing. It is a major fire," the emergency operations centre said about the fire at Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that crews were alerted just before 8am (0600 GMT) and that 60 firefighters had been dispatched.



TV images showed smoke coming out of the 15th century structure. The blaze comes just over a year after a major fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which destroyed its main spire.



Cecile Renaud, who works in a bakery facing the cathedral and alerted the fire services early on Saturday, told BFM TV she had seen huge flames inside the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a huge shock. It's extremely sad."

It is not the first time the cathedral has caught fire. It was partly destroyed during World War II in 1944 after Allied bombings. In 1972 a fire completely ravaged its roof. It was finally rebuilt 13 years later.