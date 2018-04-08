Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK: A fire broke out on the 50th floor at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday (Apr 7).

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to the blaze in which one person was in serious condition and four firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries.



At least 200 firefighters and emergency personnel were at the scene, according to FDNY.

Social media videos showed the fire that was visible from the structure in centre Manhattan.

President Donald Trump who has an office and a private residence in the building was in Washington when he tweeted that the fire was put out.



Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

The New York Fire Department tweeted at around 7.57am that the fire was brought under control.

FDNYalerts MAN 4-ALARM 721 5 AVE, HIGH RISE (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE ON 50TH FLR, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 7, 2018



