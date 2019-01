Lyon, France: A large fire broke has broken out on the rooftop of a university in the French city of Lyon and firemen are on the scene, the Lyon 1 faculty said on Thursday.

Police and university sources said works had been ongoing on the roof and that a gas bottle exploded, starting the blaze. One person was hurt in the incident, the officials said.

(Reporting by Catharine Lagrange in Lyon and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Richard Lough)