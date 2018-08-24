Fire contained at Tesla's car production factory in California

REUTERS: A minor fire on the grounds of the Tesla Inc factory in California on Thursday evening was contained by the Fremont fire department, a Tesla spokesperson told Reuters.

There were no injuries or damage caused to the factory, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter, thanking the local fire department for a quick response.

Some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on the southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot, the spokesperson said.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires at the Fremont facility, which suffered two minor fires in June alone.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it expects to increase Model 3 production to 6,000 per week by late August. The company said it had repeatedly hit weekly production of about 5,000 Model 3s multiple times during July.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

