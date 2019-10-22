Fire erupts at Auckland's Sky City Convention Centre

WELLINGTON: Fire services in New Zealand are fighting a blaze at Sky City Convention Centre, which is under construction in the country's largest city Auckland.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday (Oct 22), is close to the iconic Sky City tower in downtown Auckland. Videos posted by witnesses on Twitter showed fire and black smoke bellowing from the roof of the convention centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Police are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with cordons and evacuations of workers in the immediate area," New Zealand police said in a statement.

Firefighters have come off the roof. A sudden flare up that's burning quite strong at the moment. pic.twitter.com/BCt0GJaf7O — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) October 22, 2019





Watching fire at convention centre near sky city. Can see actual orange flames. pic.twitter.com/df86ppVokw — Leilani (@le1lan1) October 22, 2019





Fire at Sky City pic.twitter.com/67RGonq4uV — Adon Byron (@AdonByron) October 22, 2019

There was no immediate comment on whether anyone was injured or trapped in the convention centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hundreds of people, including construction workers, have been evacuated from the vicinity of the fire, media reports said.

"Fire is really building. People can be seen on the roof," Auckland's Mayor Phil Goff said in a Tweet.