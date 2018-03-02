Fire kills 24 people in drug treatment centre in Azerbaijan

BAKU: A fire killed 24 people in a drug abuse treatment centre in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, its General Prosecutor's office said on Friday.

Eldar Sultanov, spokesman for the office, said 31 people had been rescued during the incident.

Azeri officials said the fire had probably been caused by a problem in the power network of the building containing the centre.

