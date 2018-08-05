Fire shuts highway between France and Spain
MADRID: A forest fire in northeastern Spain on the French border forced authorities to shut a highway linking the two countries on Saturday (Aug 4) at the height of a heatwave, firefighters said.
"We're working together with French firefighters on a fire at la Jonquera," they said on Twitter.
The firefighters in Catalonia said they were aided by six water-dropping planes and helicopters.
They added the blaze was under control.
The fire comes as France experiences the summer's busiest day on the roads, as July holiday-makers return home and those who vacation in August depart.