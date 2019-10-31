Firefighter union hits out after London tragedy criticism

LONDON: Britain's main firefighters union on Wednesday (Oct 30) hit back after an official report into a London high-rise blaze that killed 72 criticised the emergency response to the disaster.

An inquiry into the 2017 inferno at Grenfell Tower said highly combustible cladding fixed to the 24-storey block was the "principal reason" the fire spread so quickly.

The burned-out shell of the Grenfell Tower block in North Kensington, west London pictured on June 20, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Niklas Halle'n)

But it also accused London Fire Brigade of "systemic failings" in its response, in particular its advice to residents to stay in their flats rather than try to escape.

"More lives could have been saved" had residents been ordered to evacuate the building, said Martin Moore-Bick, who led the inquiry.

Moore-Bick said the brigade "failed to learn the lessons" of a previous high-rise fire in 2009.

The Fire Brigades Union questioned why its members who risked their lives were coming under scrutiny first, accusing the government of failing to heed "warning after warning" from previous fires.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said there was "no way of knowing if evacuation could have saved more lives".

"The true culprits of the fire are those who wrapped the building in flammable cladding, who gutted the UK's fire safety regime, who ignored warnings from previous fires, and who did not hear the pleas of a community worried for their safety," he added.

The fire on Jun 14, 2017 was visible across the British capital and caused widespread shock and outrage.

A public inquiry began in May 2018. Findings from its first phase are contained in a nearly 1,000-page report.

One support group for survivors and families of those who died, Grenfell United, said the conclusions "give us some confidence that our journey towards truth has finally begun".

But another, Justice4Grenfell, suggested blame was being shifted to firefighters in order to get "those most accountable, government and private companies, off the hook".

'COURAGE AND BRAVERY'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, from the main opposition Labour Party, gave his backing to firefighters and other emergency services.

They "showed incredible courage and bravery, working in the most challenging of conditions, in what was a catastrophic building failure", he said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets firefighters during a visit to the Westway Sports Centre which is providing temporary shelter for those who have been made homeless in the Grenfell Tower disaster, in west London on June 16, 2017. (Photo: AFP / Dominic Lipinski / POOL)

"It wasn't their fault that a building designed for people to safely 'stay put' in their homes was so fatally compromised," he added.

Opposition parties also claimed the government was trying to deflect attention away from years of funding cuts to the fire service and local authorities who run social housing.

The smaller Liberal Democrats called for an overhaul in building regulations, as well as the removal and replacement of similar unsafe cladding on residential buildings.

"There must be a complete and comprehensive re-evaluation and we must also enforce strict sanctions on those who flout construction safety standards," Liberal Democrats' leader Jo Swinson said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the report would bring "some measure of comfort" to families of the victims.

"I am very much aware that no report, no words, no apology will ever make good the loss suffered and trauma experienced," he said late on Tuesday night.

"Yet I hope it strengthens their faith in the inquiry's desire to determine the facts of the fire."

