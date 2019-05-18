First exit polls indicate Labor win in Australian election

SYDNEY: The first exit polls from Australia's climate-dominated election Saturday (May 18) showed a victory for the opposition Labor party.

A Nine-Galaxy poll showed Labor beating the governing Liberal coalition 52-48, which would signal a clear parliamentary majority.

It would see former union leader Bill Shorten become prime minister after six years of conservative government.

The poll canvased 3,300 voters in 33 seats and echo pre-vote surveys that tipped Labor to win.

The poll was released shortly before the first voting stations closed in the east of the country at 6.00pm, with voting to continue for another two hours in the west of the country.

