First French nationals repatriated over coronavirus end quarantine

MARSEILLE: The first group of French nationals repatriated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak returned to the outside world on Friday (Feb 14) after two weeks in quarantine.

None of the 181 involved - who had been flown home from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic - tested positive for the virus, local health officials said.

"There have been no problems ... but people are happy that it's over," Marc Zyltman, Red Cross head at the southern holiday resort of Carry-Le-Rouet where they were quarantined, told reporters.

A further 157 people remain in quarantine in southern France, of whom 122 will be allowed home on Feb 16 and the remainder on Feb 23.

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851, of whom the vast majority are in China. The epidemic has killed close to 1,400 people.

