First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for 9am on Jun 12

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Monday (Jun 4) that a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00am (Singapore time) on Jun 12.

"The advance team in Singapore is finalising preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins," said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announcing the timing of the meeting.

Sanders added that Trump was getting daily national security briefings on North Korea in the run-up to the meeting.



