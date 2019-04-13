Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play sleepers after reports of 30 infant deaths

WASHINGTON: The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday (Apr 12) that toymaker Fisher-Price has voluntarily recalled all its Rock 'n Play Sleeper products after reports of more than 30 infant deaths in the last 10 years.

The regulator said consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.



"Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," the commission said on it's website.



This comes after the American Academy of Pediatrics called on the commission on Tuesday to issue a full recall.



"I'm urging parents to stop using this product immediately and to contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher," said the commission's acting chairwoman Ann Marie Buerkle, according to CNN.



The infant deaths were tallied by an analysis from the consumer watchdog group, Consumer Reports.

In a statement, Fisher Price-owner Mattel Inc said: "We stand by the safety of our products. However, due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission."

