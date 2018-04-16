Fisherman in Australia performs C-section on shark, rescues 98 pups

GEELONG, Australia: A fisherman in Australia rescued 98 shark pups after carrying out a caesarean section on a pregnant female shark that he caught.

In a Facebook post last Monday (Apr 9), Mathew Orlov shared a video showing him slicing into the shark with a knife and removing dozens of pups from inside it, counting aloud as he cut them free.

The incident happened off the coast of Barwon Heads in Victoria state, local media reported, adding that Orlov claimed the shark had been mauled by another shark before he reeled it in.



He then saw that the shark's stomach was moving, and so cut it open to save the pups inside.



"Caught a 2.71-metre sevengill shark today, it was attacked by another shark on the way up," said Orlov. "It happened to be a pregnant female - we ended up removing and releasing 98 pups, yes that’s right 98, I couldn’t believe it myself."

"This sevengiller was attacked by a bigger shark on the way up, hence why it's dead - but at least we got puppies (to survive)," he said in the video.



“Instinct kicked in,” nine.com.au reported Orlov telling Caters News.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, but I’ve been fishing long enough to know we needed to get the pups out as quickly as possible.”

He then tossed the pups into the sea, the report said, adding that the fisherman reckoned their chance of survival was high.

“They swam off quite healthily."

Orlov subsequently cooked the shark for his family to eat, the report added.

“As a fisherman, I catch fish to eat,” he said. “The meat from this shark fed lots of my family members."