Five dead, 30 injured after train derailment in India - reports

REUTERS: At least five people died and 30 were injured on Wednesday when a passenger train derailed in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported.

The accident took place in Harchandpur, located some 77 km (48 miles) south of the state capital Lucknow, Reuters partner ANI News said in a Tweet.

Emergency rescue teams are currently at the accident site, television reports said.

(Writing by Euan Rocha in Mumbai; editing by Darren Schuettler)