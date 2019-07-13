Five hospitalised on seventh day of Pamplona bull run

PAMPLONA, Spain: Five people were hospitalised for injuries suffered on the seventh day of the running of the bulls at the annual San Fermin festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona on Saturday (Jul 13), the Red Cross said.

Each morning from Jul 7 to Jul 14 thousands of people, many wearing traditional white shirts with red scarves, line the narrow streets of the medieval city to take part in the centuries-old tradition of running with the bulls.

In an 875m chase, half a dozen, specially bred aggressive bulls race from their pen along a winding course to the city's bull ring, with some people from the crowd running alongside while trying to dodge horns and stampeding hooves.

The Red Cross said none of the injured runners were gored by the bulls this time. Two suffered arm injuries after falling, two others a head contusion and one a thorax injury.

The bulls are killed in their ring later in the day.

