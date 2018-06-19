Five hurt in Malmo shooting; not terrorism-related, say police

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

STOCKHOLM: Five people were wounded in central Malmo on Monday night in a shooting incident that Swedish police said was not terrorism-related.

All five were taken to hospital, and police were questioning witnesses after sealing off the area where the shooting took place. No arrests had been made.

"There are no signs that this is terror-related," said police spokesman Fredrik Bratt. "It is probably a shooting between criminal individuals".

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by John Stonestreet)