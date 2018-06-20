Five injured in 'minor' explosion at London underground station

LONDON: A "minor" explosion at an underground train station in London late on Tuesday (Jun 19) left five people injured, none seriously, British police said, adding that the incident appeared to be caused by an electrical short circuit.



The London police said they were alerted by a phone call that an explosion had taken place at Southgate station in North London.

Emergency services rushed to the area and the station closed down.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor. We are not aware of any serious injury," police said.

"We do not believe this to be terror related at time," British transport police said in a tweet.

Officers remain at #Southgate station following a minor explosion earlier this evening. Investigations are ongoing, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious or terror related. Initial enquiries indicate the explosion was caused by a drill battery short circuiting . pic.twitter.com/tOOu7FsVZX — BTP (@BTP) June 19, 2018

Scotland Yard said later that the cause appeared to be a "battery short circuit".

The London ambulance service said that two people were taken to hospital while three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Passengers spoke on Twitter of scenes of panic.

"I was at Southgate Station when this commotion started. I could smell burning (like rubber) and saw multiple people hurrying for the exits," wrote @Nakzokulah.